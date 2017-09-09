Thomas Brendan Falvey, (better known as Brendan Falvey), Laherdane, Ballybunion.

Reposing at his home on Sunday (Sept.10th), from 12pm – 7pm. Funeral Service at his home in Laherdane on Monday (Sept.11th), at 11am. Removal afterwards to Killehenny, Graveyard, Ballybunion.
Kerry Chasing All-Ireland U21 B Hurling Glory
Wicklow provide the opposition for Kerry later in the Bord Gais Energy All-Ireland U21 B Hurling Championship final. The Kingdom are looking to win...
Kilgarvan Or Brendans For Intermediate Club Hurling Championship Honours Later
The Intermediate Club Hurling Championship Final is down for decision today. In opposition are Kilgarvan and St Brendans. Lewis Road stages the decider at 5 o’clock.
Kerry Soccer Sides In National Action Today
Two Kerry teams play today on the national scene. At 2 in the SSE Airtricity U17 League the Kingdom are away to Shamrock Rovers. There’s a...
County Junior Hurling Honours For Lady’s Walk
In the final of the County Junior Hurling Championship Lady's Walk overcame a never say die Duagh team 3-17 to 4 points in a...
Club Football Championship Semi-Finals Down For Decision Today
There’s a South Kerry derby this evening in the last four of the Junior Premier Club Football Championship. Caherciveen is the venue at 5 for...
