Thomas Bernard (Bernie O’Connor) 16, Lartigue Village, Listowel.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Sunday (March 18th) from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul 11, Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. No flowers please. Donations if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.