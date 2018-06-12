Thirteen Kerry listings in Revenue tax defaulters

There are thirteen Kerry listings in the latest tax defaulters’ list published by Revenue covering from January 1st to March 31st this year.

In a Revenue audit case for under-declaration of capital gains tax, the estate of the late David Dillon of Kilmeaney, Kilmorna, Listowel was ordered to pay just over €75,600 in tax, interest and penalties.

Farmer Noel Keane of Cloonanoonagh, Tarbert was given a penalty of almost €25,500 by the courts relating to non-declaration of income tax and capital gains tax.





Elsewhere, five Kerry people were fined for failing to lodge income tax returns.

There were four cases of misuse of marked mineral oil and two of failing to hold a current liquor licence.