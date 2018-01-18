Third Kerry Fianna Fáil candidate withdraws from race to run for next General Election

A third Kerry Fianna Fáil candidate has withdrawn from the race to run for the next general election.

Mayor of Tralee Norma Foley has confirmed she’s no longer seeking the party nomination, following Fianna Fáil’s decision to elect one candidate at the Kerry convention.

Cllr Foley says she’s very frustrated by the party’s strategy to select only one candidate.

Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District Niall Kelleher and Senator Mark Daly had already withdrawn their names, while sitting Deputy John Brassil will seek the party nomination along with Councillors Michael Cahill, Thomas McEllistrim, Norma Moriarty and Michael O’Shea.

The Kerry Fianna Fáil convention will take place on Sunday, January 28th.