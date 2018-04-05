Things to Do in the Off Season: Scale the Himalayas! – April 5th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

It’s just coming to the end of the off season for the hotel industry. And guess what occupied the time of Padraig McGillicuddy of the Ballygarry House Hotel and Spa, Tralee and fellow hotelier, Pat Chawke? Well, they decided to scale the Himalayas.

