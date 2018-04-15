Theresa O’Connor (née Kelliher), Doocarrig, Headford, Killarney.

Reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home, Barraduff  on Monday (April, 16th), from 6pm – 8pm, followed by removal @ 8pm to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Barraduff.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (April, 17th), at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Kilquane, Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

