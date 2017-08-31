Theresa Kennedy (née Wallace), Main St., Annascaul

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle, Friday evening from 4pm to 6pm. Followed by removal at 6pm, to Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul. Funeral on Saturday, after 11am Mass, to Ballinclár Cemetery.
Killarney Cllr says Princess Diana’s links to Kerry must be promoted
A Killarney county councillor says it would be crazy not to maintain Princess Diana's links to Kerry. It's twenty years to the day since Princess...
Kerry TD says Fair Deal funds could enable senior citizens to stay in their...
A Kerry TD has called on the Government to make funding available in this year's Budget to enable senior citizens to stay in their...
EPA says efforts need to be made to ensure high quality of Kerry’s waterways
Efforts need to be made to ensure there's no further deterioration in water quality in Kerry. That's according to scientific officer with the EPA, Matt...
Two-and-a-half acre greenfield site to under the hammer in Killarney
A two-and-a-half-acre site in Killarney is to go under the hammer next month with a one million euro reserve price. The site at Ballycasheen borders...
Two new college courses being run in Caherciveen outreach campus
Two new college courses are being run this autumn in the Skellig Centre for Research and Innovation in Caherciveen. Kerry County Council and University College...
County Championship Time Trial Preview
The County Championship Time Trial take place this evening. The action gets underway in the Ballymac area around 6.45 Previewing, Padraig Harnett............
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Liverpool have confirmed the signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal on transfer deadline day. The Reds have paid 35 million pounds for the 24 year...
Thursday Gaa Results/Fixtures
The Lee Strand U-16 County Football Championship took place last evening. Preliminary Round Kenmare District 4.21 St Brendans 3.16 Cup Quarter Finals ...