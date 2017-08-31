Theresa Kennedy (née Wallace), Main St., Annascaul

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle, Friday evening from 4pm to 6pm.  Followed by removal at 6pm, to Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul. Funeral on Saturday, after 11am Mass, to Ballinclár Cemetery.

