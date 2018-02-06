Theresa Breen, Direenavourig, Sneem.

Reposing at St. Michael’s Church Sneem tomorrow Wednesday (Feb 7th) from 6pm to 7.30pm with Rosary at 7.30pm. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.
TDs being blamed for failing North Kerry roads
Some of the county's TDs are being blamed for the condition of North Kerry roads. That's according to Listowel Fine Gael Cllr Mike Kennelly who...
Local authority says residents along sections of Kerry/Cork border have had to endure poor...
Cork County Council says that residents living along a section of the Kerry/Cork border have had to endure unsatisfactory road conditions for 16 months. The...
Kerry ‘very much down the list’ in terms of rail routes in peril of...
Kerry is a key route 'very much down the list' in terms of rail routes which may be considered for closure in the future. That's...
Lauragh Water Supply removed from EPA’s Remedial Action List
The water supply to 60 homes and businesses in South Kerry has been upgraded. Following works by Irish Water to Lauragh's water treatment plant, 60...
Free online GP care for IT Tralee students
Institute of Technology Tralee students will now be able to see a doctor online through a new initiative. It's been developed by the Union of...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Carlo Ancelotti and Luis Enrique are said to be in the running to replace Antonio Conte as the Chelsea manager. Conte is thought to...
Ireland Squad Selection For Kerry Soccer Star
Kerry’s Aoife Horgan has been included in the Republic Of Ireland U15 squad for this season’s International series. The Listowel Celtic player and her team-mates...
IT Tralee Bidding For Sigerson Cup Semi-Final Spot
IT Tralee will look to make home advantage count tonight in the Sigerson Cup. They face a ¼ Final tie against DIT, and it’s not...