Theresa Breen, Direenavourig, Sneem.

Reposing at St. Michael’s Church Sneem tomorrow Wednesday (Feb 7th) from 6pm to 7.30pm with Rosary at 7.30pm.  Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

