Theresa Bowler (née McSweeney) Annaghmore, Headford, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home, Barraduff tomorrow Sunday from 5:30pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to Sacred Heart Church, Barraduff. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am.Burial afterwards in Killaha Cemetery. Family flowers only – donations if desired to Palliative Care.

