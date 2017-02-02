Theatre and cultural use discussed for Killarney’s Áras Phádraig

The redevelopment of Áras Phádraig will greatly enrich the cultural life of Killarney.

That’s according to Kerry Independent Alliance Councillor Michael Gleeson who spoke on plans for its redevelopment at yesterday’s meeting of the Killarney Municipal District.

66 people attended a meeting at the Avenue Hotel in Killarney last Thursday to engage in discussions on its future use.

Cllr Gleeson, who was in attendance at the meeting, said a cultural, theatre and arts use is being discussed for the building and the meeting was very insightful.

He said he recalled a time when the ‘Abbey Players’ came to Killarney and the redevelopment of Áras Phádraig could make those days possible again in Killarney.