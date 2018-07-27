The ‘Lights’ of Tralee

Sean Murphy Electrical Contractors Tralee are the workforce responsible for making Tralee shine bright during the Rose of Tralee and Christmas. They have started putting the festival lights already and Deirdre managed to speak to Sean Murphy earlier about the work that goes into making Tralee look remarkable.
Gardai warn Kerry motorists to take care in heavy rain
Kerry Gardai are warning motorists to drive with care as heavy rain falls for the first time in weeks in the county. It has led...
Cahersiveen woman caught up in Greek wildfires says experience was terrifying
A Cahersiveen woman caught up in the Greek wildfires says the experience was terrifying. It's believed the wildfires, which have left at least 84 people...
Commercial water users in Kerry encouraged to have their say on proposed rates changes
Commercial water users in Kerry are encouraged to have their say on proposed changes to rates. Kerry has the third lowest water rates in the...
Rising Stars
Katelyn Barry from Listowel and Megan O'Shaughnessy from West Limerick have one major awards for young film-makers. Their mentor Chris Fitzgerald also joins them...
Intro Matchmaking | July
Fergal Harrington from Intro Matchmaking has noticed a trend in that family members or friends have a vested interest in making you stay single.
A Rare Blood Moon
There will be a unique sight in our skies tonight in the form of a blood red moon. Paddy stack from the Kerry Astronomy...