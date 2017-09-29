The ‘Elf’ factor

Hundereds of people auditioned in Cork on Saturday to work as elves at Fota Resort during December. Seamus Leahy, director of marketing, told us more…
Kerry Group believes Listowel pay dispute being handled unreasonably
Kerry Group believes a pay dispute at the Kerry Ingredients plant in Listowel is being handled unreasonably. 290 SIPTU members held the first of four...
Kerry financial adviser critical of KBC’s actions on moving tracker mortgages
A Kerry financial adviser is criticising KBC Bank and accusing them of using delay tactics in dealing with the people wrongly moved from tracker...
Sneem house previously repossessed by CAB fails to sell at auction
A Sneem house previously repossessed by the Criminal Assets Bureau has failed to sell at auction. Glashnacree House was among 11 lots that went under...
Kerry v Derry – All-Ireland Minor Football Final
Dental Myths
Dental Myths

Dentist Colm O'Loughlin busted a few dental myths as well as some dental related questions you had.
Small Cups
Small Cups

Siobhan from Killarney got in touch with an unusual complaint to do with tea cups. Are they too small?