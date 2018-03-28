Cull has begun on Innisfallen Island after it emerged deer are starving and dying
A cull has begun on Innisfallen Island after it emerged deer are starving and dying. The National Parks and Wildlife Service carried out an inspection...
Castleisland business owner believes shop was burgled by professionals targeting phone shops
The owner of a Castleisland business burgled in the early hours of Monday morning believes it was done by professionals targeting phone shops in...
Over 1,600 people in Kerry with sight loss can avail of new tactile voting...
Over 16 hundred (1,678) people with sight loss in Kerry will be able to utilise a new tactile voting system in the upcoming referendum. According...
The Global Village – March 27th 2018
This week`s featured album is Anarouz, the new release from 3MA - a trio of master musicians -each playing a stringed instrument, Ballake Sissoko...
The Beatles – The Defintive
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/the_beatles_defenitive.mp3
My Son who Has Asperger’s Begged to Stay in Prison – March 27th, 2018
Phil Mangan’s son, Gary Walton, has Asperger’s Syndrome. Last week, he was released from prison after serving a sentence for assaulting Phyl. Phyl says...