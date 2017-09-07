That’s Jazz – September 6th, 2017

This week’s That’s Jazz includes voices as different as Blossom Dearie and Ray Charles, new music from Lyn Stanley and Dave Stryker, anniversaries for Stan Kenton and Elvin Jones, and a couple of tunes by Thelonious Monk.
Decision on Listowel Bypass could be delayed
It could be several months before An Bord Pleanala will make a decision on the Listowel Bypass development. The oral hearing into the proposed 5.95km...
IT Tralee granted temporary bar licence for Freshers’ Week
IT Tralee has been granted a temporary bar licence for Freshers' Week. The Students' Union at IT Tralee sought the exemption as a result of...
Man charged in connection with Tralee stabbing remanded in custody
A man charged in connection with a stabbing in Tralee last month has been remanded in custody. 36-year-old Declan Galvin of Killeen Woods, Tralee is...
Tadhg and Derry Fleming
Tadhg and Derry Fleming who on Tuesday uploaded a video, trying to get a bat out of the Kitchen at home, has since gone...
Nutrition Advice
Anne Darcy is back with this months Nutrition advice slot. Today she spoke about boosting your children's immunity to keep them mentally and physically...
John Edwards
John Edwards spoke to Deirdre earlier today about an Irish man who has suffered from drug addictions, kidney transplants and cancer. He also has...