That’s Jazz – September 27th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

This week’s edition of That’s Jazz includes musicians as different as Dave Liebman and Huddie Ledbetter, big band sounds from Buddy Rich and Oscar Pettiford, anniversaries for Cannonball Adderley and Gil Evans, new music from Irish singer Edel Meade, and a couple of tracks of Sonny Rollins.

