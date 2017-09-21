That’s Jazz – September 20th, 2017

Kerry teenager wins two awards at National Ploughing Championships
A 16-year-old from Castlemaine has scooped two awards in the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena at the National Ploughing Championships. Jack Nagle, who is a student...
€727,000 funding for Local Improvement Schemes in Kerry
727,000 in funding has been allocated for Local Improvement Schemes in Kerry. The money will allow for the repair and improvement of small roads and...
Gerry Adams to Launch “Ireland’s Hunger for Justice” book in Tralee
President of Sinn Féin Gerry Adams will be in The Rose Hotel Tralee this evening to launch the book, Ireland's Hunger for Justice, the...
Why the Irish do Death Well: In Praise of the Wake and Radio Death...
Scottish author, Kevin Toolis, whose parents came from Ireland, has written ‘My Father’s Wake: How the Irish Teach Us to Live, Love and Die’. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_20_death.mp3
‘We’re Not All Greedy & Grasping’: Landlords Have Their Say – September 21st, 2017
Mary told Jerry of her experience as a landlady and Fintan McNamara of the Residential Landlords’ Association says he believes landlords are being scapegoated...
I was Force Fed – September 21st, 2017
Sinn Féin MLA, Gerry Kelly, spoke to Jerry about the launch of a new book on Ireland’s hunger strikers, including Thomas Ashe. Gerry Kelly,...