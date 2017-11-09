That’s Jazz – November 8th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

This edition of That’s Jazz includes Chris Connor and Mose Allison, anniversaries for Benny Goodman and Charles Mingus, new reissues from Freddie Redd and Neil Ardley, plus Ruby Braff, Wes Montgomery, Pat Metheny and a couple of tracks from Lionel Hampton.”

