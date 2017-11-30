That’s Jazz – November 29th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

This week’s That’s Jazz is an all-star special, featuring among others Louis Armstrong and Jon Hendricks, Miles Davis and Sonny Rollins, Dave Brubeck and Erroll Garner, Eddie Condon and Duke Ellington – all as a tribute to the late, legendary record producer George Avakian

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR