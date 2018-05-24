That’s Jazz – May 23rd, 2018

By
Admin
-

This week’s edition of That’s Jazz includes vocals by Rosemary Clooney and Dexter Gordon (yes!), music by Sidney Bechet and Artie Shaw, new sounds from trumpeter Bob Arthurs, new reissues by Gerry Mulligan and Martial Solal, and a couple of tracks of Bud Powell.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR