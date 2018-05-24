This week’s edition of That’s Jazz includes vocals by Rosemary Clooney and Dexter Gordon (yes!), music by Sidney Bechet and Artie Shaw, new sounds from trumpeter Bob Arthurs, new reissues by Gerry Mulligan and Martial Solal, and a couple of tracks of Bud Powell.
Man due to appear in Tralee Court this afternoon in relation to fatal stabbing
A man in his twenties is due to appear in court this afternoon charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man in...
New Kerry Sports Academy vital for IT Tralee’s future
The new Kerry Sports Academy will play a vital role in attracting students to IT Tralee. That's according to the chairman of the IT Tralee...
20-year-old remains in custody following fatal Cahersiveen stabbing
A 20-year-old man remains in Garda custody, after being arrested over a fatal stabbing in Cahersiveen. 33-year-old Robert Elston, originally from Lisselton, was stabbed to...
That’s Jazz – May 23rd, 2018
Admin -
This week's edition of That's Jazz includes vocals by Rosemary Clooney and Dexter Gordon (yes!), music by Sidney Bechet and Artie Shaw, new sounds...
Man remains in Garda custody following fatal stabbing of Lisselton man in Cahersiveen
A 20 year old man remains in Garda custody this morning, after being arrested over a fatal stabbing in South Kerry. 33 year old Robert...
The Canal Swans
Admin -
A sad story this afternoon about an ongoing situation involving the swans on the Canal here in Tralee. Recently Charlie the swan died leaving...