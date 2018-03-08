RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Future of Glencar Post Office safe for two years
There's good news for Glencar Post Office; its future is safe, at least for two years. An Post has decided to advertise a contract for...
Kerry business people urged to attend meeting on rising insurance costs
Business people in Kerry are being urged to attend a meeting in Killarney tonight about the cost of insurance. The Business Insurance Reform Group is...
Employee and employers’ views sought at meeting of Low Pay Commission in Tralee
The Low Pay Commission is to host its next meeting at Institute Technology Tralee's North Campus. The forum provides an opportunity for employees and employers...
Ballydonoghue Bardic Festival – March 7th, 2018
Plenty of stories, songs, and craic this week as Joe McGill chats with the people behind the upcoming Ballydonoghue Bardic Festival http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_03_07_convoWAV.mp3
That’s Jazz – March 7th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_03_07_jazz.mp3
A Kerry Dublin West Side Story: Copperface Jacks the Musical – March 8th, 2018
The man behind Ross O’Carroll-Kelly, Paul Howard, speaks to Jerry about his new musical inspired by the famous Dublin night club where culchies and...