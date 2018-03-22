This weeks edition of That’s Jazz includes vocals by Dizzy Gillespie and Bessie Smith, pianists Art Tatum and Mary Lou Williams, birthday celebrations for Dave Douglas and George Benson, and a couple of tracks of Oliver Nelson.
€600,000 allocated for flood defence works in Kerry
€600,000 has been allocated for flood defence works in Kerry. The funding was announced today by Minister of State for the Office of Public Works...
Caravan Loan Scheme in Kerry receives no application in years
A loan scheme introduced to help travellers purchase homes in Kerry hasn’t received an application in years. Most local authorities are not lending to travellers...
Story of the Dingle Sturgeon inspires new play chosen for Edinburgh Festival
A story about a strange fish captured in Dingle more than 50 years, has inspired a new play to be produced at the prestigious...
That’s Jazz – March 21st, 2018
Sean O’Shea – March 21st, 2018
Joe McGill’s guest this week on In Conversation is Sean O’Shea from Caherdaniel. ‘Seano’ will talk about being adopted in the 40’s and growing...
The Global Village – March 20th, 2018
The great Gospel Singer and Guitar Playing Legend Sister Rosetta Tharpe is this week`s featured artist. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/gv1.mp3