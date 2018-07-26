That’s Jazz – July 25th, 2018

By
Admin
-

This week’s That’s Jazz features Dianne Reeves and Lester Young, anniversaries for Dizzy Gillespie and Lou Donaldson, new music from Takaaki Otomo and Emile Parisien (with Wynton Marsalis) and a couple of new reissues featuring Nat King Cole at the piano.

