That’s Jazz – July 11th, 2018

By
Admin
-

This week’s That’s Jazz features Sarah Vaughan and Johnny Hartman, anniversaries for Duke Ellington and Sonny Rollins, new music from John Coltrane and Bill O’Connell, and a couple of new reissues by Antonio Carlos Jobim and Maynard Ferguson.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR