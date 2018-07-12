This week’s That’s Jazz features Sarah Vaughan and Johnny Hartman, anniversaries for Duke Ellington and Sonny Rollins, new music from John Coltrane and Bill O’Connell, and a couple of new reissues by Antonio Carlos Jobim and Maynard Ferguson.
American lost €20,000 with closure of Tralee based holiday company
An American man says he's lost €20,000 after a Tralee based holiday company closed. Premier Irish Golf Tours Limited, trading as Premier World Travel and...
Kilgarvan woman says Oireachtas meeting on legalising medicinal cannabis “a great success”
A Kilgarvan woman says they are waiting to hear how the Health Minister responds to a plan for the legalisation of medicinal cannabis, which...
Casual Trading Bye-Laws come into effect in Kenmare
Long awaited casual trading bye-laws come into force in Kenmare from today. Kerry County Council passed the new regulations in March of this year; it...
That’s Jazz – July 11th, 2018
Dr.Gavan Ring – July 11th, 2018
On In Conversation this week joining Joe McGill is Cahersiveen baritone Dr.Gavan Ring who comes from Cahersiveen. A first-class honours Master of Music in...
Show Support and Solidarity for People in Direct Provision – July 11th, 2018
Sanctuary Runners was founded to allow people show their solidarity for people living in direct provision through running. An event is taking place in...