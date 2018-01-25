That’s Jazz January 24th, 2018

Number of patients with missed or delayed diagnoses in UHK rises to ten
A review of scans at University Hospital Kerry now reveals ten patients received delayed diagnoses. A full audit is taking place of 46,000 scans read...
‘Tralee on-the-up’ as Kirby’s confirm expansion and new town centre development
'Tralee's on the up and everything's coming together nicely'. That's according to Kevin Cotter, Managing Director of Kirby's Brogue Inn and Cotter's Food and Catering...
Record numbers used Kerry-Dublin train route last year
The number of passengers travelling by train between Kerry and Dublin reached an all-time high in 2017. That's according to new figures released by Iarnróid...
The 2 Year Old who’s a Profile in Courage – January 25th, 2018
Siobhan Mather won’t turn 3 years old until May but this toddler has had to deal with more challenges than some of us have...
Did Martin O’Neill Cross the Line in his Treatment of Journalist? – January 25th,...
There’s been a lot of discussion after the exchange between the Republic of Ireland football manager and Tony O’Donoghue, RTÉ’s soccer correspondent, which was...
Proposal to Punish Parents who Don’t Pay Child Maintenance – January 25th, 2018
Sinn Féin are calling for a new agency which would punish people for not paying child maintenance. The proposed Child Maintenance Service would help separated...