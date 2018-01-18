Up to 200 farmers attend South Kerry meeting on TB outbreak
Up to 200 farmers attended a meeting today at Caherciveen Community Centre focused on a TB outbreak in the area. The meeting was organised by...
Nine patients with serious delayed diagnoses following scans at UHK
Nine patients are now known to have serious delayed diagnoses following scans at University Hospital Kerry. The information was revealed by the South / South...
Council outdoor staff in Listowel out of work on health and safety claim
18 members of the outdoor staff of Kerry County Council for Listowel Municipal District did not work today. Radio Kerry understands that the staff did...
That’s Jazz – January 17th, 2018
Rathmore’s Marian Players – January 17th, 2018
Joe McGill’s guests on In Conversation this week are members of Rathmore’s Marian Players. The group, who stage an annual pantomime in Rathmore, raised over €262,000 for the Kerry Parents and...
Dáil debate on repealing the 8th Amendment – January 18th, 2018
We hear from the debate and discussion on the 8th Amendment in the Dáil including Health Minister Simon Harris, Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae...