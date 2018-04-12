That’s Jazz – April 11th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

This extended edition of That’s Jazz includes tracks by Quincy Jones and Fats Waller, the voices of Honor Heffernan and Jeri Southern, new music from Andreas Varady and Keith Jarrett, and new reissues of Gerry Mulligan and Booker Ervin.

