Thanks from Listowel Bazaar Committee

Listowel Bazaar Committee would like thank all its sponsors , collectors , ticket seller and to everyone who help make it happen . We wish you all a happy and peaceful Christmas .
Large crowds have turned out in Glenbeigh to welcome home Dan Tim O'Sullivan following a serious illness in London. The former Kerry person of the...
Kerry Gardai have a high rate of injuries compared to officers in other counties. That's according to Ken Foxe of the Sunday Times who says...
Sinn Féin’s Kerry constituency candidate who will contest the next general election has criticised the new Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht for...
Comhairleoir Toiréasa Ferris – iarrathóir Sinn Féin i nDáilcheantar Chiarraí
Roghnaíodh an Comhairleoir Toiréasa Ferris mar iarrathóir Shinn Féin ag an gcéad olltoghchán eile i nDáil Cheantair Chiarraí. Labhraíonn Marian O'Flaherty le Cllr Ferris...
Agriview – December 7th, 2017
Aisling O'Brien discusses predictions for farmers' incomes in 2018, prices from marts and factories with Tomas Burke, a Kerry tractor will be getting a...
In Business – December 7th, 2017
This week Mary Mullins spoke with some of the winners of the Kerry IBYE competition; a new event management degree at IT Tralee; Paul...