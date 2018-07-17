Tess Collins (nee O’Sullivan) The Haven, Convent Street, Abbeyfeale & formerly of Bank Place, Hospital, Co.Limerick.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday from 6pm, followed by removal at 8pm to The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale.  Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 11am.  Funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Abbeyfeale.  No flowers please.  Donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.

