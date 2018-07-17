Tess Collins (nee O’Sullivan) The Haven, Convent Street, Abbeyfeale & formerly of Bank Place, Hospital, Co.Limerick.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday from 6pm, followed by removal at 8pm to The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Abbeyfeale. No flowers please. Donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.
Latest News
Labour will contest general election in Kerry says Alan Kelly
Labour TD Alan Kelly says his party will vigorously contest a seat in a general election in Kerry when one is called. The Tipperary TD...
500 people gather to celebrate 50 years of St Mary of the Angels
Some 500 people gathered in St Mary of the Angels, Beaufort today to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of the service for...
Kerry County Council has cut time taken to turnaround vacant houses
Kerry County Council has cut the time taken to turnaround vacant council houses. The council hopes to further reduce the turnaround time from below 30...
Evening Sports Update
Soccer Cork City will give goalkeeper Mark McNulty every opportunity to make tonight's Champions League qualifier second leg away to Legia Warsaw. The stopper has missed...
Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy opens 20 unit social housing scheme in Killarney
The Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy has opened a new 20-unit social housing scheme in Killarney. The €3.1m scheme of two-storey,...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
Soccer Cork City will give goalkeeper Mark McNulty every opportunity to make tonight's Champions League qualifier second leg away to Legia Warsaw. The stopper has missed...
Lunchtime Sports Update
Soccer Daley Blind has re-signed for Ajax (I – AXE) from Manchester United. The transfer fee is believed to be in the region of 18...
Morning Sports Update
Soccer The Bray Wanderers players will serve strike notice today. This comes after the club failed to meet the deadline set by the FAI to pay...