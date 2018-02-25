Terry McCabe, Sandhill Road,Ballyheigue and late of Moneygall, Arrabawn Co-op, Neagh

Reposing at his residence on Monday from 4pm to 7pm. Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue. Burial afterwards in Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyheigue. Enquires to Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue

