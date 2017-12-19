Terry Godsell nee O’ Reilly, Blackpool, The Spá, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5 to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to The Church of the Purification, Churchill. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR