Terrence (Terry) O’ Connor, Urrohogal, Currans, Farranfore

Reposing at O’ Connor’s Funeral Home Firies on Monday from 7pm to 9pm. Removal from his home on Tuesday morning at 10:30am to Currans Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardcrone Cemetery. Family flowers only.
Latest News
Two car crash at Asdee
A Crash has taken place on the Asdee to Ballylongford road. The two car collision took place at around 5pm at Asdee East. Emergency services are...
Woman airlifted to University Hospital Kerry from Carrauntoohil
Valentia Coast Guard have co-ordinated the rescue of a woman on Carrauntoohil this afternoon. The woman who is believed to be in her thirties got...
Kilcummin Victorious Over Glenflesk in Intermediate Club Final
Kilcummin 4-13 Glenflesk 2-13 A storming start seemed to give Kilcummin the foundation for victory but they had to recover from going behind early in...
100 jobs secured as a Kerry construction company successfully exits examinership
100 hundred jobs have been secured as a Kerry construction company has successfully exited examinership. According to the Sunday Business Post Denis Moriarty the Kerries...
Latest Sports
Killarney Races Preview
The 2018 season in Killarney begins next week. Their May festival runs for 3 days from Sunday. Peter O'Reilly is Sales and marketing manager