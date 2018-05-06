Terrence (Terry) O’ Connor, Urrohogal, Currans, Farranfore

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’ Connor’s Funeral Home Firies on Monday from 7pm to 9pm. Removal from his home on Tuesday morning at 10:30am to Currans Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardcrone Cemetery. Family flowers only.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR