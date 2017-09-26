Terrace Talk – September 24th, 2017

On this weeks Terrace Talk with Tim Moynihan:
- Seamus Mulvihill who reffed the All-Ireland Ladies Final, joins us
- Can Dr Crokes be stopped in Co Champ? – Harry O’Neill, Willie Power (South Kerry) & Paul Quinn (WK) discuss.
- James McCarthy (Kilmoyley) & John Tweaky Griffin talk the Senior Hurling Champ Semi-finals
- Evolution of Hurling in Kerry. Maurice Leahy, retiring after 40 years in Co Board. Believes hurling is neglected in Kerry
- Sean Ban O’Sullivan on the All-Star Selections
- Jimmy Magee passes away
- Danny Diggins on the inaugural season in SSE Airtricity U15 league
- Shona Heaslip – Represented Ireland at University Games in recent weeks