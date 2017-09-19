On this weeks Terrace Talk we discuss the Kerry Minors All-Ireland Final victory and completing the four in a row
17 strong Kerry team to compete at National Ploughing Championships
The highlight of the farming calendar begins today as the National Ploughing Championships begins. Organisers are hoping to top last year's record attendance of 283,000...
Large crowds turn out to welcome four-in-a-row minor champions
Large crowds turned out in Fitzgerald Stadium last night to welcome the 4 in a row All Ireland winning Kerry Minor Team. The players and...
One person hospitalised following crash on Tralee to Castlemaine road
One person has been taken to hospital following a crash on the Tralee to Castlemaine road. The two-car collision happened at Ballygamboon at about 4.30. One...
Terrace Talk – September 18th, 2017
On this weeks Terrace Talk we discuss the Kerry Minors All-Ireland Final victory and completing the four in a row http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_18_tt.mp3
Kerrywide – September 17th, 2017
Kerrywide from around the County with Sean Hurley http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_16_kw.mp3
Ryanair cancellations and extending flight from Kerry to Berlin – September 18th, 2017
Marketing executive, Kerry Airport, Noel Ryan and Travel journalist, Eoghan Corry speak to Treasa http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_18_airport.mp3