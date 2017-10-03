Terrace Talk – October 2nd, 2017

On this weeks show, Kieran Donaghy is in studio for the first half of the programme, Where are all the young players gone?, Cynicism and ‘the black ball’, Changes to Hurling championship passed over the weekend & Tralee Triathlon Club
University Hospital Kerry owed €5.3 million for the treatment of private patients
At the end of 2016 University Hospital Kerry was owed over €5.3 million for the treatment of private patients in the hospital. This figure was...
Second planned strike takes place at Kerry Group plant in Listowel
The second of four planned 24 hour strikes at Kerry Group's plant in Listowel is due to begin tonight. 290 workers at Kerry Ingredients are...
Skelligs visitor season extended by one day to raise money for charity
The Skelligs visitor season has been extended by one day to raise money for charity. The 'Together We Can' fundraiser aims to raise awareness and...
Irish Favourites – October 1st, 2017
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_10_02_if.mp3
Kerrywide – October 1st, 2017
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_10_02_kerry.mp3
Horizons – October 1st, 2017
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_10_02_horiz.mp3