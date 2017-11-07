Terrace Talk – November 6th, 2017

Mike Keane, Kieran O’Reilly & Siobhan Fleming discuss Rugby – Topics include 2023 bid, offer of part-time Women’s team coach, Zebo dropped because of move, Fleming captaining Munster against Babas

St Brendan’s AC – 30 years of St Brendan’s Athletics Club. How club has grown and national and Olympic representatives

Dara O’Cinneide – 1997 celebration & Intermediate success w/An Ghaeltacht

Club players association – Micheál Briody CPA Chairman – Master Fixture List for clubs—will it be implemented?

James McCarthy & Ian Brick on Hurling – Changes to inter-county structure next year. Is it benefitting Kerry and is Munster championship lessened now because of league structure?