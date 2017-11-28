Terrace Talk – November 27th, 2017

On this weeks Terrace Talk:

County Championship review with Eamonn Whealan, Dr.Crokes Munster Final loss with Harry O’Neil & Ghaeltacht’s Munster Final win with Tomas Mac An tSaoir

Caroline Kelly and Lorraine Scanlon on the Kerry Ladies All Stars

Johnny Holland, former Munster and Ireland player on the Irish Rugby International Series

Shona Heaslip on the Senior Women’s and U23 8000m race at the Irish Life Health Cross Country Championships at the National Sports Campus in Abbotstown

Jimmy Denihan & Micky Ned on Sports Partnership forum on performance and participation