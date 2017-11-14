Terrace Talk – November 13th, 2017

Minster of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin & a special feature on Kerry’s 1997 All-Ireland win with Killian Burns, Stephen Stack, Maurice Fitzgerald, Seamus Moynihan and Jack O’Connor
National STEM accolades for Killorglin students
Two young Kerry scientists have been honoured at national level for their innovations. Jack Nagle and Timothy McGrath, third and fourth year students at...
Major economic conference to take place in Killarney in January
A major economic conference will take place in Killarney next year. The Killarney Economic Conference, which will take place on January 12th and 13th, will...
Cahersiveen Café wins two national food awards
A Cahersiveen Café has won two national food awards. CaféSIVEEN was named both the South West Café/Bistro of the year, and the National Café/Bistro of...
Kerry’s Junior Eurovision star Sinéad Carr
The very talented Sinéad Carr and her father Bryan joined Marian O'Flaherty in studio today about Sinéad reaching the final of Junior Eurovision Éire,...
Body Positivity and Bikini Karaoke!
Marian O'Flaherty speaks to actor, comedian and vlogger Ríona O'Connor, originally from Tralee now living in the UK, about her viral video 'Bikini Karaoke'...
