Terrace Talk – May 7th, 2018

What it takes to win a County Junior Club Championship – Jimmy Keane, Ken O’Sullivan & Diarmuid O’Shea

Intermediate and Club Final Captains – After yesterday’s wins, Tim spoke to Brendan Kealy (Kilcummin) and Nathan Breen (Beaufort) after the games.

Recent progress for Kerry ladies’ teams – New chairperson, new senior manager to be selected in coming weeks, and U16’s victory. Rory Kilgallen joins us to discuss.

Running marathons in the desert – Aodh O’Currain from Ballyferriter recently completed The Marathon des Sables, a.k.a The Toughest Footrace on Earth.