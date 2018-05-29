Terrace Talk – May 28th, 2018

Finding time to be an inter-county footballer – Following on from Johnny Buckley’s decision to take a year away, how difficult is it to balance a business and be an inter-county footballer.

Preview of Kerry v Clare with John Kennedy

Declan Browne – former Tipperary player. Tipp lost to Cork in the semi-final over the weekend & also Declan spent years as inter-county footballer—how to strike a balance.





Ruairi Deane – Cork senior on their win over Tipperary

Kevin Casey award – Ciaran O’Donoghue for his entry: Jimmy Denihan: Laoch na Páirce is an Pobal.

Champions League Final – end to Liverpool’s fairy-tale run Liverpool supporter Ivan Hurley in Ukraine.

Ras Tailteann – Cathal Moynihan on what’s needed to break into the top 10, and consistent Podium finishes?

Growth of athletics in Kerry – Tralee Harriers AC – Tralee and Kerry athletes competing on national stages – athletes aged 7 to 70 in the club. Three members of Tralee Harriers in studio, PRO Paul Griffin, Chairperson Martin & Athlete Aisling O’Carroll

Rena Buckley – GAA’s most decorated player in history

A breath of fresh air – Carlow Senior Footballers – Does intercounty football have to be so ‘serious’? Manager Turlough O’Brien joins us.

Belgium GAA club looking to play challenge matches – No clubs locally on continent. Calling out for travelling teams. Aisling Fenton, from South Kerry, but based in Belguim.