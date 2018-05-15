Live from the Killarney Races with guest including Robbie Power, Peter O’Reilly, Gerard Coughlan, Ordan Lucey, Jack Kennedy, Tommy Cooper, Vince Casey & Berkie Brown
Killarney Convention Centre to host citizenship ceremony
The first large scale citizenship ceremonies to be held outside of Dublin will take place in Killarney next week. The event will be held at...
Search for injured man on Carrauntoohil
Emergency services are searching for two Canadians on Carrauntoohil this evening. The alarm was raised by a woman after her male companion fell and suffered...
Improvement in percentage of commercial rates paid in Kerry
There's been an increase in the percentage of commercial rates paid in Kerry. The National Oversight and Audit Commission, which collects information from 31 local...
Trip to the Cottage – May 14th, 2018
Some great music recorded 'Live at the Druid' including Sean Clohessy, Tina Lech, George Keith, Jimmy Noonan, Helena Delaney, Ted Davis & Owen Marshall....
Terrace Talk – May 14th, 2018
Solidarity with Emma – May 15th, 2018
More than 400 people were in The Square, Tralee last night to show solidarity with Emma Mhic Mhathúna, the Ballydavid resident who found out...