Terrace Talk – March 26th, 2018

What have we learned following Kerry’s National League campaign – Liam Brosnan, John Kennedy & Michael Verney discuss

Prospects of a ‘traditional’ Kerry-Cork Munster final – Kieran McCarthy, Southern Star, on Cork’s league campaign

Coaching from the stands – Parents who shout instructions from the sidelines, despite coaches trying to organise a team. PJ Reidy, development coach chats about how to deal with it.

Staying competitive – 75-year-old Jim O’Shea from Listry won silver at the over-75s long jump in Madrid last weekend.

Olympic rower turned cyclist – Cathal Moynihan on the similarities and disparities between sports.

Struggles of being elite cyclist in Kerry – Sean Lacey, winner of RAS Mumhan in 2011.

What does a sports consultant do? Maeve Moriarty, locally based sports consultant