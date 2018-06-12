Terrace Talk – June 11th, 2018

By
Admin
-

Tim and guests looked at Kerry’s progress made in the Joe McDonagh Cup, heard about the growth of cycling in the county, chatted with an All Ireland winner from the 90s, and ahead of the World Cup kick off, we chatted to two giants of Irish soccer: former players Eoin Hand and Eamonn Dunphy.

