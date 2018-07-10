Terrace Talk – July 9th, 2018

Kerry’s Super 8 opponents confirmed – Galway provincial champions, Kildare and Monaghan. Liam Brosnan joins us to discuss.

Cork’s footballers out: what’s happening? – Does Cork GAA need a football co board? Tony Leen of the Examiner joins us.

Super 8’s Group 2 – Dublin, Tyrone, Donegal & Roscommon. Coilin Duffy discusses.





Staying competitive in Masters events – Patsy O’Connor, Masters Athlete with Tralee Harriers.

Referee Panel – With Seamus Mulvihill & Brendan Griffin

Effects of recent weather on pitches – Legion GAA chairperson Enda Walshe & An Ghaeltacht GAA’s – Muiris Fenton

World Cup down to last 4 – John Egan, Brentford, joins us to discuss.