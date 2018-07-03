Terrace Talk – July 2nd, 2018

Tom Prendergast and Donie Sheahan – Tom on his career, in which he played 23 championship games for Kerry. Preparation in his time – training – physicality in 60s and 70s – view on current game & Donie on his time as part of Kerry Senior management team during the golden years

World Cup Paraic Bermingham, producer with LiveSport, on the reaction in England to the World Cup

Killarney Celtic – Completed the double last week – went through the league unbeaten. Joining us is Paul Sherry, chairman, Brian Spillane, manager of senior side & Brendan Falvey, player.





Former player of the year, Tony Keady – Shannon Keady, daughter of Tony Keady, Texaco Hurler of the Year 1988 and winner of two hurling All-Irelands. One year on from her father’s passing, the family have written a book to commemorate him.

Tralee Harriers Athletes set National Record – Mercy Mounthawk Relay team who smashed the National Intermediate Schools Relay team.