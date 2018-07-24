Terrace Talk – July 23rd, 2018

Reaction to Kerry v Monaghan with Stephen Wallace, John Kennedy & Sylvester Hennessy. Also joining the show this week to give their view is Tommy Doyle, 1986 captain, & Alan Gunn, Northern Sound match commentator

Kerry Juniors win 4 in a row

How to prepare for an Ultra Marathon – Tom Foley, local runner and member of Born to Run, on overcoming injuries sustained in 20 marathons in 10 days attempt





Growth of rowing in Kerry – Members of Tralee Rowing Club Heidi Giles, Club Captain,

John Walsh, Adult Rower & Alayna Gannon (15yo member)

