Kerry v Galway – Super 8s – Jimmy Deenihan, Liam Brosnan, Denny Long, Sylcvester Hennessey & Angelina Nugent join Tim Moynihan to discuss Kerry’s defeat to Galway in the opening round of the Super 8s

World Cup 2018 – Kevin O’Regan, KDL referee, & Brian Spillane, manager of Killarney Celtic, take a look back at the 2018 World Cup