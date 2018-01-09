Terrace Talk – January 8th, 2018

On this weeks Terrace Talk:

2018 GAA Preview Panel covering U17, U20 & Senior – Jimmy Deenihan, Liam Brosnan & Sylvester Hennessey

Limerick’s new U21 management team

Micko

GAA Rule changes that came into effect Jan 1st – Kick outs having to travel beyond 20m line main one – also, dealing with black cards and mouth guards – Brendan Griffin, referee, discusses.

Compare the Type of Passing in Gaelic Football at Senior Inter-County Level Historically to Modern Day – Patricia Lynch completed her Thesis on the subject, with the help of the Department of Physical Education and Sports Science, University of Limerick.

Balance Expo – Donnacha Walsh and James Flaherty on seminar taking place in INEC on 14th. Using health and training to improve lifestyle.

Paidi Dineen – New hurling officer of Kerry GAA. Should Kerry still compete in Munster Hurling league after comprehensive defeats again this year? Would they be better off playing third level teams in Jan?