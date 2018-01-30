RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Funeral of Tralee kayaker to take place this lunchtime
The funeral of a young Tralee man, who died in a kayaking accident in Ecuador, will take place this lunchtime at Our Lady and...
Government confirms plans to hold abortion referendum this year
The government last night confirmed plans to hold an abortion referendum this year. At a late night press conference Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he'll campaign...
Works to commence today on Kilflynn Bridge following subsidence
Remedial works are to begin on Kilflynn Bridge today after part of it collapsed at the weekend. Following torrential rain and a river swell a...
Terrace Talk – January 29th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/29-01-2018_TT.mp3
Kerry Fianna Fáil Delegates Choose Sitting TD – January 29th, 2018
At the party convention last night to choose a candidate to represent Fianna Fáil in Kerry at the next General Election, 46% of delegates...
Personal Finance with Brian Leslie of Prima Finance – January 29th, 2018
On the last Monday of every month, the personal finance expert joins Jerry to answer your questions. Today, he’s looking at how to make...