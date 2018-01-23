Terrace Talk – January 22nd, 2018

On Terrace Talk, Tomas O’Sé replies to Mikey Sheehy’s claim that Kerry supporters let the side down in last year’s semi-final replay; Gary McGrath on the demands placed on club managers; Martin Horgan on his new challenge with Limerick U20s; Dingle’s Jack Kennedy after his three-timer in Thurles over the weekend; Brentford’s John Egan on promotion push; Mike Keane reviews Munster’s win over Castres; and Ladies’ Board PRO Dan Kearney brings us an update ahead of the Lidl Ladies National Football League