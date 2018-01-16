Terrace Talk – January 15th, 2018

On this weeks Terrace Talk:
Kerry beat Cork – Ian Brick & Tim Murphy discuss Kerry’s first win over Cork in Senior hurling since 1981
The Struggles of a rural club – A Kerry GAA perspective Tim Murphy, Chairperson Kerry GAA & Deirdre Lyne, Valentia Chairperson, discuss.
Kerry’s greatest mountain runner – John Lenihan
Kerry’s Ciara Griffin recieves Irish Captaincy – Ciara’s father, Denis Griffin & Mike Keane, Tralee and Munster Rugby
Kerry football’s effect on GAA history Tim travelled to Croke Park. Chat with museum director about Kerry GAA’s presence in the museum.